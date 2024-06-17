BSF, BGB meet on border peace & harmony

A meeting was arranged between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on the Indo-Bangladesh border at Changrabandha in Cooch Behar yesterday in order to establish trust and strengthen the relationship between the two border protection forces of these amicable nations.

The initial encounter between the sector commanders of both sides took place. It was recognized during the meeting that these gatherings are crucial for upholding peace and harmony along the Indo-Bangladesh border. This also enhances the relationship between the two countries.

During the border coordination meeting at the Border Outpost (BOP) Changrabandha, located in the Cooch Behar district, representatives from the BSF and BGB came together to discuss border issues. These representatives included Brig (Retd) Rajeev Gautam, DIG BSF SHQ Jalpaiguri, Md Mamun R Rashid, BGB Sector Commander Rangpur, and other high-ranking officials from both parties.

Advertisement

At the meeting, the commanders reaffirmed their dedication to preventing cross-border crimes and illegal immigration. They also stressed the importance of enhancing mutual cooperation between the border guarding forces of both countries, namely BSF and BGB.

At the meeting, a variety of topics were addressed, such as improving border management and reducing cross-border illegal activities. The meeting ended amicably and without conflict, official sources said.

Notably, after concluding an official visit of North Bengal Frontier from 13 to 16 June, Ravi Gandhi, the additional director general of the Eastern Command of the Border Security Force, departed for the organization’s headquarters in Kolkata today.

Mr Gandhi, the ADG of BSF Eastern Command, praised the North Bengal Frontier for their efforts in reducing cross-border crimes and effectively securing the Indo-Bangladesh border during their interaction.