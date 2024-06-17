District govt school holds blood donation camp

The number of blood donation camps have come down drastically in the district due to the prevailing heatwave-like conditions. Some social organizations are trying to set up blood donation camps but due to excessive heat, none of the blood doors are turning up to donate blood.

The Serampore Chatra Nandalal Institution, a state-run secondary and higher secondary school, has come forward to help this acute crisis in the district blood banks.

The Serampore IMA president, Dr Pradeep Das said due to acute shortage of blood most affected are the thalassemia-affected children, accident victims or in anyone with an emergency condition.

It is for the first time in the district that a state-run school has come forward to conduct a blood donation camp.

Headmaster of the school Shushil Kumar Saha said, “The school management, teachers, parents and the students who passed this year’s higher secondary exam came together to organize a blood donation camp, especially for the thalassemia children. The Calcutta Medical College Hospital, the Serampore Walsh Hospital and Shramjibi Hospital lent a helping hand to the school in their noble effort, held within the school campus. More than 200 names have been enlisted as doners. Many of the people from the neighbourhood also voluntarily come ahead to donate their blood.