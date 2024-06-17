Metro to change lighting at Blue Line stations

The Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to change the lighting arrangements of Blue Line stations for enhanced illumination.

The city Metro shifted to LED lights in 2018 to save more energy. However, the old LED lights had an illumination capacity of 100 lumen/watt approx. The carrier is now gearing up to changing the old LED lights with new LED lights, which are 40 per cent to 60 per cent more energy-efficient, according to the Metro railway office.

The new lights with 140-160 lumen/watt illumination capacity are being installed across platforms, mezzanines and subway passages of different stations of Blue Line. As informed by the city metro office, the new lighting arrangements have increased the illumination by 2 to 5 times than the older LED lights in the stations and have superior Lux level compared to the airport standard. In airports, 150 lux is required as per standard of illumination whereas aided by the new arrangements Metro has been providing 250-500 lux illumination at platform and mezzanine levels. Lux is a measurement of illuminance i.e., the total amount of light that falls on a unit surface.

In addition to this, the Metro authorities are also taking initiatives of installing warm white lights with a yellowish tint for the first time in Kolkata Metro at the mezzanine and subway passages. The lights are said to be more soothing ensuring a higher comfort level and better visibility for the commuters. At platforms, LEDs capable of providing lights equivalent to cool daylights are being installed for the convenience of the commuters. The advancement in the lighting system is aimed at improving safety and security of commuters. The change is also expected to be helpful for motormen to check boarding and deboarding of passengers from rakes on a real-time basis.

With enhanced illumination, CCTV monitoring systems would also be boosted. According to the chief public relations officer of the city Metro, Kausik Mitra, the work has already been completed at Chandni Chowk, Central, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Girish Park, Sovabazar-Sutanuti, Shyambazar, Rabindra Sarobar, Jatin Das Park, Netaji Bhawan, Rabindra Sadan, Esplanade, Netaji, Masterda Surya Sen, Gitanjali, Kavi Nazrul and Sahid Khudiram stations. If everything goes according to the plan, other Blue Line Metro stations will also have new lux levels by July.