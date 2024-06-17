Four arrested in Mirza Ghalib Street shooting incident, main accused still at large

Four people have been arrested by police in connection with the shooting incident on Mirza Ghalib Street, but the main accused remains at large. The shooting occurred late Friday night in the Mirza Ghalib Street area of Park Street police station, Kolkata, resulting in a young man being injured.

So far, four individuals have been arrested in this case. Three were arrested on Saturday night, and another person was apprehended by police on Sunday morning. On Sunday, the police arrested a young man named Sabbir, who was seen firing a gun in the CCTV footage. The main accused in this Mirza Ghalib Street shooting incident is named Sona. The injured youth filed a police complaint against Sona, but he has not been arrested yet, and a search for him is ongoing. According to police sources, Sabbir, who has been arrested, is the brother-in-law of the main accused. It is believed that questioning Sabbir might provide clues about Sona’s whereabouts.

The three individuals arrested on Saturday night are 31-year-old Asif Ahmed, a resident of Colin Street, 41- year-old Farooq Khan, a resident of Mirza Ghalib Street, and 24-year-old Afsar Ali, also a resident of Mirza Ghalib Street. Although they were not seen firing guns in the CCTV footage, they are suspected to be involved in the incident. The police are interrogating them as well. The shooting occurred after midnight on Friday when a young man was targeted and shot in the right leg. He is currently being treated at Kolkata National Medical College. Police revealed that the shooting was a result of an altercation between two groups over a bike race that took place on Friday evening.

