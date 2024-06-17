Serampore MP holds rally thanking voters for win

The Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee on Friday evening set out from Serampore Gandhi Maidan, leading a massive rally to thank and express his gratitude towards his voters. All along the way, people gathered in large numbers to welcome the 4th time elected MP.

The Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee was quite confident of his comeback for the 4th consecutive time as an elected MP with a massive lead against his BJP opponent Kabir Shankar Bose. Overwhelmed by his thumping victory, he gives credit to his voters, party workers and leaders and above all the party chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

The massive rally ended at Mahesh Sanam Piri Math.

The Serampore MP was victorious against Mr Bose by a margin of 1,74,830. Mr Banerjee received 6,73,970 votes while his BJP opponent Mr Bose received 4,99,140 votes.

Mr Banerjee got a big lead against his immediate opponent Mr Bose receiving 1,13,092 votes in Jagatballavpur, in Domjur 1,29,382, Serampore 71,927, Chanditala 99,001 and Jangipara 1,03,086.

Mr Banerjee said, “I give all the credit to my voters, my party workers and leaders and above all I thank my party chief and chief minister Mamata Banerjee because people vote in favour of Mamata Banerjee in all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies. I am just a dedicated and devoted soldier of my party.”

Mr Banerjee added the huge number of votes cast in his favour indicate that the common people have acknowledged the progress and developmental work carried on in the Serampore Lok Sabha constituency and they are confident that the progress of the constituency will continue ahead at a faster pace.