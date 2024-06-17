Teenager rescued after car plunges into Ganga

A teenager was successfully rescued from the Ganga river after the car he was in rolled into the river at Nimtala ghat near the Bhutnath temple on Sunday morning. The car was also retrieved from the river after an hour of effort from local people and rescue teams. According to local sources, on Sunday morning, a family from the Anandapur area of South Kolkata came by car to offer prayers at the Bhutnath Temple. While the family members went to the temple, the youngest son remained in the car.

It was at this time that the accident occurred. The teenager apparently caused the mishap while playing with the car’s steering wheel. The car rolled into the Ganges. Locals, upon seeing this, immediately jumped into the river and started the rescue operation. Police and a rescue team arrived at the scene after being informed. The teenager was successfully rescued from the car. The car was also tied with rope and pulled out of the water by the locals and the rescue team. The prompt actions of the locals and the rescue team saved the teenager’s life. Questions are being raised regarding the family’s sense of responsibility

