Sea cruise for tourists at Digha

Digha- Sankarpur Development Authority is all set to introduce sea cruise soon.

The decision has been taken following the huge inflow of tourists at the sea town throughout the year. Parks, cafes, museums have been set up in Digha. Senior state government officials believe that the volume of tourists will go up once the Jagannath temple is also inaugurated. The temple is likely to be inaugurated in July.

Initially, the plan to inaugurate the sea cruise was in December 2023. But problems cropped up over the pontoon jetty. The problem has been ironed out and MV Nivedita is ready for operation once the fitness certificate arrives.

The people will be able to enjoy the sunrise and sunset from the ship. There will be accommodation for 80 people. There will be two air-condition decks. The state government is calculating the charges. There will be musical shows on the cruise.

It may be recalled that Digha as a tourist spot was set up by Dr BC Roy in the early 1960. Saikat Abas, the state-run tourist lodge, was set up in the late 1960s.

New Digha came up during the Left Front regime. After coming to power in 2011, chief minister Mamata Banerjee took up a well-knit plan for the development of Digha. New Digha now looks like a modern sea town. A senior state government official said a survey is on to find out what kind of sea sport can be introduced in Digha. Because of the inflow of traffic, the local artisans are doing brisk business.