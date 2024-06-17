Monsoon fury: Sikkim CM visits affected areas

The North Bengal and Sikkim region will continue to experience heavy rain for the next three days, with no relief in sight.

While the Teesta remains stable, other rivers have fluctuating water levels causing erosion problems in the area.

The irrigation and waterways department and their engineers are closely monitoring the situation in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar after heavy rainfall in the Dooars region last night.

The situation could worsen if Mangan region in north Sikkim also receives heavy rain, as predicted for the next seven days, said chief engineer North Bengal Circle, Krishnendu Bhowmick.

Landslides have already occurred in various places, particularly in Sikkim, due to incessant rainfall, causing damage and leaving tourists stranded.

In addition, the Darjeeling and Kalimpong region has been significantly impacted by overflow from the Teesta river, resulting in flooding and erosion that has disrupted normal traffic flow.

Some families have had to be relocated to safer areas as a result.

The state government has allotted funds to implement temporary solutions in order to combat erosion in the north Bengal region, specifically in the Teesta Basin area. As per official reports, the irrigation department was unable to carry out crucial protective measures due to the model code of conduct enforced during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The irrigation department’s authorities are currently experiencing challenges due to a considerable build-up of sediment in river channels caused by sudden floods in Sikkim last year.

Yesterday, the chief minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, visited the site of the Majua landslide in Yangang.

Mr Tamang provided financial assistance, housing allotment orders under the Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana (SGAY), and other relief materials to the affected families at a camp set up at the Tourism Centre in Yangang Helipad.

The purpose of his visit was to conduct a thorough inspection of the landslide that occurred on June 10th and resulted in the loss of three lives, numerous homes, and livestock.

During his tour of Rangang Yangang constituency, Mr Tamang announced that families whose houses were completely destroyed by the disaster would receive half an acre of cultivable land each and Rs 5 lakh for each deceased family member.

Thirty-six families were safely evacuated from the affected area and are currently staying at the camp with a total of 157 members.

Mr Tamang also instructed officials from the roads and bridges department to quickly restore the road that leads to Majua for uninterrupted connectivity.

CM then went on to Melli Bazar to assess damage caused by the Teesta river and discussed preventive measures with concerned officials from the irrigation department.

He also directed for permanent flood walls to be built after the monsoon season ends. Furthermore, he took time to meet with residents from Melli Constituency and attentively listened to their concerns which he promised to address positively.

Following the instructions of district magistrate, Mangan, Hem Kumar Chettri, SDM Mr Prakash Rai and his team conducted a visit to the affected areas in Lower Jhushing and Ralak wards.

After assessing the damages, it was confirmed that the entire stretch from Kwaley Dara to Sibu Kholsa is at risk, and as a precautionary measure, tarpaulin sheets were provided. Approximately, 10 households were relocated to temporary housing at zilla panchayat’s residence in Tibuk-Mangshila GPU in Ralak and Dawgyal Bhutia’s residence on Lower Thingchim (Dikchu-Mangan Road).

The team of administrators in the Mangan district, led by district magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri, has been actively involved in the rescue, repair, and evaluation of properties affected by the recent heavy rainfall.

The affected areas have been surveyed by government officials, including ministers Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, Samdup Lepcha, and Tshering Thendup Bhutia, along with relevant departments.

Minister for tourism & civil aviation Tshering Thendup Bhutia will oversee the evacuation of tourists from Lachung tomorrow by air or road transportation, depending on weather conditions.

As per NDRF regulations, a compensation of Rs 4,00,000 has been given to the families of the deceased through their respective MLA and minister.