8 NSS volunteers from Bengal to take part at R-Day parade in Delhi

Eight National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from West Bengal have been selected to participate in the Republic Day Parade Camp 2025 in Delhi, marking a prestigious opportunity for young achievers. Among them, Babita Prasad, NSS programme officer from Surya Sen Mahavidyalaya in Siliguri, has been chosen as the contingent leader for the West Bengal team.

Notably, Papia Barman, a student of Tufanganj College in Cooch Behar, will represent north Bengal, while the remaining seven students hail from various colleges and universities in south Bengal. These include Ashish Podder from Bhairab Ganguly College, Rajib Mandi from Michael Madhusudan Memorial College, Riki Dolni from Bankura Sammelani College, Tuhin Tiwari from Swami Vivekananda University, Taania Kumari from Triveni Bhatotia College, Alisha Ghosh from the University of Kalyani, and Rani Karmakar from Bidhan Chandra College.

The Republic Day Parade camp is set to begin on 1 January, 2025. Vinay Kumar, regional director of the ministry of youth affairs and sports, has informed the authorities to ensure the timely preparation of the team for their journey to Delhi.

