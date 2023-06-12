A Look into Silvio Berlusconi’s personal life and relationships

Silvio Berlusconi, the influential former prime minister of Italy and renowned media mogul, has passed away at the age of 86. Throughout his life, he captivated the attention of both the media and the public. Today, we delve into the intricacies of his romantic relationships and married life.

In 1965, Berlusconi entered into matrimony with Carla Elvira Dall’Oglio, resulting in the birth of their two children: Maria Elvira, affectionately referred to as Marina, and Pier Silvio.

Marina has accomplished significant achievements as a thriving Italian businesswoman, assuming important roles within Fininvest Holding and the Arnoldo Mondadori Editore publishing group. On the other hand, Pier has gained recognition as an enterprising individual in the media sector.

As time went on, Berlusconi found himself entwined with the popular actress and model Veronica Lario, also known as Miriam Raffaella Bartolini. With Lario, he welcomed three children into the world: Barbara, Eleonora, and Luigi. Barbara later became an advisor to the board of Fininvest, having previously served as vice-chairman and CEO of A.C. Milan.

Berlusconi’s first marriage came to an end in 1985 when he divorced Dall’Oglio.

Five years later, in 1990, he tied the knot with Lario. However, their relationship encountered turbulence, and in May 2009, Lario announced her plans to file for divorce. The subsequent settlement required Berlusconi to provide nearly $50 million annually to his ex-wife.

Despite the challenges in his personal life, Berlusconi remained active in politics. He expressed his intention to seek office once again in 2013. Meanwhile, he retained possession of the lavish $100 million home he had shared with Veronica Lario and their three children.

During his later years, Berlusconi’s romantic journey took an unexpected turn. Starting in March 2020 and until his demise, he embarked on a relationship with Marta Fascina, an Italian politician from Forza Italia, who was 54 years his junior. While their union resembled a wedding, they were not officially married due to an ongoing inheritance dispute between their families.

The news of Berlusconi’s intention to marry Marta caused a stir among his five adult children. They were reportedly outraged by the prospect, as it could have granted her a significant claim to their 85-year-old father’s fortune, estimated to be over £5 billion. The Italian press also reported that Marta felt offended and deeply upset by the absence of a formal wedding ceremony.