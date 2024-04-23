If we form govt, West UP will be a separate state: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati said that if the public gives her party a chance to form the government at the Centre, then the first task would be to create a Western part by dividing Uttar Pradesh.

She also said that a High Court bench will be established in Meerut on the lines of Lucknow bench.

“All unemployed, Dalits, Muslims, poor and youth will be given permanent employment i.e. government jobs,” she said and assured that the sugarcane farmers of Western UP would get fair price for their sugarcane.

Mayawati was addressing an election rally of BSP candidate Devvrat Tyagi from Meerut-Hapur Lok Sabha seat in Alipur on Hapur Road here on Tuesday.

Targeting the BJP, Congress and its allies, she said that all these political parties have meted out injustice to the poor of the country.

The BSP chief said attempts were being made to tamper with the Constitution. While reservation for Dalits and extremely backward classes has been tampered with, reservation in promotions is not being given to government employees.

“The BJP government is snatching away the right of the poor to real employment by giving them government ration two times”. From the stage, she also enumerated the work done by her government for the people of UP between 2007 and 2012.

She alleged that Dalits and Muslims were being harassed not only in UP but in the entire country. She assured that if Dalits, Muslims, extremely backward and general category poor people give them an opportunity to form a government at the Centre, then no one will be given the right to harass them.

Mayawati called for voting for BSP candidate Devvrat Tyagi and appealed to elect him and send as Lok Sabha MP from Meerut’s Krantidhara.

On the occasion, BSP candidate Devvrat Tyagi, former minister Haji Yakub Qureshi, Hafiz Imran honoured Mayawati by presenting her a gold crown.