Politics of performance is PM Modi’s gift to the nation: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Politics of Performance’ stands as a valuable gift to the nation. He highlighted that this pioneering concept is yielding significant benefits, particularly for the underprivileged, farmers, women, and the youth.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday morning, the Chief Minister criticized the opposition including Congress, SP, and others for indulging in divisive politics to spread social discord in elections. “The public knows their intentions. It won’t let them get away with deceit,” he added.

Attacking the opposition further, the Chief Minister remarked that despite having given the ‘Garibi hatao’ slogan in the 1970s, the Congress could not realise the slogan on the ground despite having ruled the country for more than six decades, whereas in PM Modi’s ten-year tenure, 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line.

“For more than six decades, from grandmother to grandson, they have been misleading the people of the country with the same slogan,” he added.

The Chief Minister asserted that it is only PM Modi’s government that has honestly worked to eradicate poverty from the country and ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes for the underprivileged reach every eligible person without discrimination.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, the CM said that four crore poor families were provided housing in the last 10 years while the party has pledged to distribute the houses to three core more in the next five years, as per the BJP’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto).

He said that the long series of welfare activities for the poor during PM Modi’s tenure include the construction of toilets in twelve crore homes, opening Jan Dhan accounts for 50 crore people, providing free ration to 80 crore people for four years, providing health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to 60 crore people, giving free LPG connections to 10 crore poor, and providing benefits of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to 12 crore farmers.

CM Yogi said that for 70 years after independence, Congress and its allied parties ruled the country for the longest time, but due to their misrule, crores of people were deprived of basic necessities like housing, electricity, water, healthcare, toilets, and cooking gas. “No one else is to blame for depriving the poor of basic amenities except Congress and its partners, while PM Modi is the one bringing prosperity to the lives of these crore of deprived people”, he stated.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the achievements of poor welfare are the embodiment of the basic mantra of the BJP government ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas aur sabka prayas’.

“PM Modi has never claimed personal credit for these achievements. He has repeatedly emphasized that it is the collective trust and efforts of all individuals that have contributed to these achievements. The public comprehends the significance of their democratic rights; by casting their votes judiciously, they unlock the dividends of their choices,” asserted Yogi.

The Chief Minister accused the Congress, SP, and the entire I.N.D.I alliance of engaging in divisive politics against the interests of the nation. He questioned the motives behind former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh’s assertion that Muslims have the primary claim on the country’s resources when a member of the Congress family held power.

CM Yogi contended that the Congress currently seeks to foster divisions along religious lines, between minorities and majorities. He stressed that India has already witnessed the tragic partition of 1947 and asserted that the Congress’s divisive intentions will never come to fruition.

Taking a jibe at the Congress manifesto, CM Yogi said that while they couldn’t eradicate poverty, they have set their sights on the hard-earned assets of those who have built their own homes, bought plots of land, or made jewelry for their mothers and sisters. Referring to the Congress, he said, “The party tries to sow seeds of division in society in the name of caste, religion, and creed during elections.”

He emphasized that the country will never accept this. He also accused the Congress of misleading the country when a lot of work was being done under PM Modi’s leadership. “The people of the country are the essence of democracy. They understand the divisive mindset of the Congress and won’t let them get away with looting the property of the citizens”, he remarked.

Continuing his attack on the opposition parties, the Chief Minister said that some people reduced political parties to family-run enterprises. “Whenever they got the chance, they caused irreparable damage to national interests. They allowed corruption even in welfare schemes for the poor,” he asserted.

He added: “Who doesn’t know that there were food grain scams under the Samajwadi Party government? Investigations by the CBI are still ongoing in a dozen districts. People associated with them used to divert rations meant for the poor.”

“When I became Chief Minister in 2017, I ordered an investigation into this matter. At that time, 30 lakh fake ration cards were found. Rations were being distributed under these fake ration cards. The poor did not receive the benefits of rations; instead, they were given to officials of the Samajwadi Party or grabbed by the mafia associated with them. Today, ration distribution is being carried out in a completely transparent manner through e-POS machines under PM Modi’s government,” Yogi added.

CM Yogi said that the people of the country will not accept the Congress, its ally, the Samajwadi Party, and other supporting parties. “With the completion of the first phase of elections, it is estimated that in the next 6 phases as well, the Bharatiya Janata Party will receive ample blessings due to PM Modi’s name and his work”, he remarked.

“There should be no doubt about this. With full confidence and the blessings of the people, the Modi government will succeed in achieving the target of 400 seats this time,” Yogi said.