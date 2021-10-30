Modi receives warm welcome from Indian diaspora in Rome

On the first day of his visit to Rome ahead of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian diaspora in the Italian capital city. On Friday, the Prime Minister met and interacted with several Indologists and Sanskrit experts from Italian universities.

“The Prime Minister noted their interest in Indian culture, literature, and practice of yoga and Ayurveda and lauded the role played by them in strengthening the ties between India and Italy,” a release from the Ministry of External Affairs said at New Delhi.

Modi also received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora on Friday when he reached Piazza Gandhi in Rome to pay floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

Soon as the PM’s cavalcade entered the premises, chants of PM’s name reverberated in the surroundings. Excited to have a close glimpse of PM Modi and a chance to shake hands, Indian diaspora members traveled overnight to have this opportunity of meeting the PM in the foreign land.

“In Rome, I had the opportunity to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, whose ideas give courage and inspiration to millions globally,” PM Modi tweeted after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Prime Minister also met and interacted with various organizations, including the representatives of the Italian Congregation for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). The Prime Minister appreciated their contribution to several social activities, including spreading the message of Bhagavad Gita in Italy, the release said.

He also interacted with the community members and the representatives of the Italian Hindu Union-Sanatana Dharma Samgha and lauded the role played by them in propagating Indian culture in Italy.

In a separate meeting, the Prime Minister met representatives of the Sikh community and institutions involved in the commemoration of Indian soldiers, who had fought in Italy during World War I and World War II.

“The Prime Minister paid tributes to the valour shown by Indian soldiers in these wars,” the release added.

Modi is in Rome for the 16th G20 Summit for two days, after which he will head to Glasgow for the UN COP26.

(With inputs from agencies)