PM’s rally in Agra tomorrow, elaborate security arrangements in place

Prime minister Narendra Modi will address an election meeting in the city of Taj on Thursday.

The PM’s meeting will be held at the Kothi Meena market in the city, which will cover both the Agra and Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituencies.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present in the rally along with other BJP leaders of the region.

Meanwhile, the police administration has made elaborate arrangements for the PM’s rally. The Special Protection Group (SPG) team along with police officers took over the security arrangements of Kothi Meena market. Security personnel would be deployed on the rooftops while surveillance will also be maintained through drones. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed from Agra division and surrounding areas.

About 4,000 policemen will be deployed for security.

BJP Agra city President Bhanu Mahajan said the party was making preparations to gather a historic crowd for the PM’s rally

Elections in Agra will be held in the third phase on May 7.