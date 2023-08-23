Modi congratulates new Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Srettha Thavisin as he is elected as the Prime Minister of Thailand.

In a post on X, Modi said: “Heartiest congratulations @Thavisin on your election as the Prime Minister of Thailand. I look forward to working closely with you for taking India-Thailand bilateral relations to a higher level.”

Srettha, a real estate mogul who entered the Thai political landscape mere months ago under the Pheu Thai’s mantle, required 375 votes to become premier and set up Bangkok’s next government.

Advertisement

He won 482, his party said.