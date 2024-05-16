Putin’s choice

In the annals of political appointments, surprises are nothing new. Yet, President Vladimir Putin’s selection of Andrei Belousov as Russia’s defence minister still manages to raise eyebrows. The reason: he’s an economist, not a military man, unlike most or all his predecessors dating back to the former Soviet Union. Thus, at least to most Russians, Mr Belousov’s appointment will defy logic.

However, scratch beneath the surface, and a more complex picture emerges. Mr Belousov’s rise to power is not merely a case of political nepotism or whimsical decision-making. Rather, it’s a calculated move by President Putin to align Russia’s economic and military strategies in the face of the conflict with Ukraine. As a seasoned economist with a track record of navigating complex financial landscapes, Mr Belousov brings a unique skill set to the table. His ability to mobilise resources, negotiate with big business, and implement strategic economic policies has undoubtedly caught Mr Putin’s attention. To address concerns about Mr Belousov’s lack of military experience, it is essential to recognise that modern warfare is as much about economic resilience and technological innovation as it is about traditional military tactics.

Mr Belousov’s background in economics could prove invaluable in navigating the complex financial landscape of modern warfare, where resources and funding are often as critical as troop deployments. By leveraging his expertise, Mr Belousov has the potential to reshape Russia’s defence strategy in ways that prioritise efficiency, innovation, and long-term sustainability. But does this mean Mr Belousov is the right person for the job? Critics argue that his lack of military experience may hinder his effectiveness as defence minister. After all, overseeing a military operation requires more than just economic prowess. It demands a deep understanding of strategy, tactics, and operational logistics. However, it is worth noting that Mr Belousov will not be making battlefield decisions. That responsibility falls squarely on the shoulders of General Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s chief of General Staff.

Mr Belousov’s role will be to ensure that the military’s financial needs are met, corruption is rooted out, and defence spending is integrated sensibly into the wider economy. Furthermore, Mr Belousov’s appointment sends a clear signal that Mr Putin is doubling down on Russia’s military-industrial complex. By placing an economist at the helm of the defence ministry, Mr Putin is signalling his intention to bolster Russia’s military capabilities while simultaneously stimulating economic growth. It is a bold move that reflects Mr Putin’s belief in the symbiotic relationship between military strength and economic prosperity. Of course, Mr Belousov’s tenure won’t be without its challenges. Tensions with the West are at an all-time high, and Russia’s economy is feeling the strain of sanctions. Moreover, endemic corruption within the defence industry remains a significant obstacle to overcome. Mr Belousov will need to tread carefully, balancing the demands of the military with the need for transparency and accountability