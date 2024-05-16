Historic Friday for Rae Bareli when Sonia, Shah will address rallies

Campaigning in Rae Bareli has reached its crescendo with Sonia Gandhi going to address an election meeting for the first time in her erstwhile constituency on Friday.

On the other hand, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a meeting in Unchahar, the second in a week.

Congress sources said here on Thursday that Sonia Gandhi has reached Rae Bareli this evening. Tomorrow, she will address the rally near Rae Bareli ITI with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and SP President Akhilesh Yadav.

This is the first time Sonia Gandhi will be sharing the stage with Akhilesh Yadav. This being the first time that a gathering of stalwarts is taking place on the same day, Friday will be a historic day for the politics of the district.

Amit Shah will address an election meeting in Daulatpur of the Unchahar assembly constituency where he will visit for the second time in a week. In his presence, SP MLA Dr. Manoj Kumar Pandey can take the membership of the BJP of the city.

The fifth phase of elections in Rae Bareli is on May 20 and campaigning will end at 6 pm on May 18, but Friday is the most important day of this election.