After Rekha Patra & Amrita Ray, its Arjun’s turn to get PM Modi’s message

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent good wishes to Basirhat BJP MP candidate Rekha Patra and Krishnanagar candidate Amrita Ray before their election campaign, in a letter to Barrackpore MP candidate Arjun Singh, PM Modi expressed best wishes for victory.

Two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a public meeting for BJP candidate Arjun Singh in the Bhatpara locality of Barrackpore parliamentary constituency. He emphasized on the progress of Barrackpore and conveyed the message of Hinduism in his support for Arjun Singh. Prior to this, Modi had sent a vocal tonic to Basirhat’s candidate Rekha Patra and Krishnanagar’s Amrita Ray for the election campaign.

In the letter to Arjun Singh, PM Modi expressed his best wishes. He addressed Arjun Singh as a colleague in the letter written in Bengali. Modi highlighted the development of the Barrackpore industrial zone, especially for the welfare of jute mill workers, and expressed hope that Barrackpore residents would remain with Arjun Singh, given his extensive support.

PM Modi also praised Arjun’s campaigning skills and advised the people to understand the developmental aspect under the BJP’s leadership, emphasizing the need to counter the opposition’s narrative effectively, particularly regarding the CAA issue. The responsibility of ensuring smooth voting on the election day, 20 May in Barrackpore was also entrusted to Arjun Singh. Arjun Singh thanked Modi for the letter posted on social media, expressing his confidence in joining hands for the development journey. He stated that the people of Barrackpore are his family and they are part of Modi’s family too.

Arjun Singh has had significant success in parliamentary politics, having won from Trinamul Congress stronghold multiple times before joining BJP. In 2019, he won a Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket and maintained the party’s trust. Later, he returned to Trinamul but quit the party to contest as a BJP candidate again in 2024.