Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case: AAP MP gives her statement to police

Breaking her silence over the alleged misconduct with her at the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday said that she has given her statement to the police in this regard.

Maliwal has also urged the Bharatiya Janata Party not to politicize the incident.

It was three days after the alleged incident of misbehavior with her involving Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar at the Delhi CM’s official residence, she has said that the past few days have been very difficult for her.

Taking to social media platform X on Thursday night, Maliwal wrote: ” What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me.”

She has also expressed that there are elections going on in the country, and the issues of the nation hold more importance than her.

The AAP MP has expressed gratitude and thanked all those who prayed for her, and also said that may God keep those also happy, who tried to assassinate her character, saying that what she did was on the instructions of some other party.

Earlier in the day, a team of Delhi Police during the afternoon reached the AAP MP’s residence in connection with the alleged misconduct with her at the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence and recorded her statement.

Two senior police officials visited Maliwal’s residence, including a woman officer, and it is said that security has also been stepped up at her house.

The AAP MP’s ex-husband Naveen Jaihind in a video message on platform X claimed that she was under a lot of mental pressure over the incident.

The BJP leaders have been slamming the AAP and its leader Kejriwal following the incident questioning as to when their own party leader was not safe at CM house, then how will they ensure the safety of women in Delhi.

On Tuesday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that what happened was highly condemnable and the Delhi CM will take a strict action in this regard.

It was on Monday morning that Maliwal had reached the Civil Lines police station after the police received a PCR call regarding an alleged assault that took place at the CM residence.

However, she did not file any formal complaint in this regard at that time and had left the police station.