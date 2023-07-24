Who was Bharat Gaikwad? ACP kills wife and nephew, and then himself

In Pune city, Maharashtra, a somber incident came to light, marking the tragic end of a man named Bharat Gaikwad. This incident left the city stunned when it was revealed that Bharat Gaikwad allegedly took the lives of his wife and nephew before turning the gun on himself. In light of this heart-wrenching event, let us take a closer look at who Bharat Gaikwad was.

Bharat resided with his wife Moni and their son on Baner Road. Their nephew, who used to visit them frequently, is no longer.

As the authorities grapple with the aftermath, they are still trying to understand the reasons behind this devastating act. Bharat Gaikwad had returned home to Pune on leave, looking forward to spending the weekend with his family. But what unfolded that night left everyone in disbelief.

Bharat served the community with dedication as an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) at Rajapeth Police station in Amaravati. The incident occurred in the early hours at his home in the Baner area of Pune.

Tragically, after he fired the fatal shot at his wife, his son and nephew rushed to the scene, only to be met with another heart-rending shot, this time directed at the nephew, who was hit in the chest. All three lives were lost in an instant, leaving behind a trail of grief and unanswered questions.

The victims have been identified as Moni Gaikwad, the 44-year-old wife of the ACP, and his 35-year-old nephew, Deepak. The community mourns this profound loss of their colleague and the family he leaves behind.

In July, another distressing event occurred, where IPS Vijayakumar, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore Range) in Tamil Nadu, died by suicide by shooting himself at his official residence in Coimbatore. However, the exact reasons behind the senior officer’s tragic decision remain unknown at this time.

Help is available. Speak with someone today.

iCALL (Hours: Mon—Sat, 10 AM—8 PM. Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Kashmiri.)

Phone number: 9152987821

Lifeline Foundation

Phone numbers: +91 033 24637401, +91 033 24637432

Monday to Sunday: 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM

Kolkata