Teacher commits suicide in Bankura

Within days of chief minister’s apprehension, a teacher from 2016 panel committed suicide in Bankura today.

The victim, accommodated in the controversial recruitment panel prepared by the School Service Commission in 2016, was found hanging near his house in Simlapal block of Bankura today.

The teacher was found hanging from a mango tree. After the locals informed, the police recovered the body and dispatched for the Bankura Sammiloni Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Advertisement

Birendranath Soren (38), hailing from Uporsole village in Simlapal was appointed as work education teacher at the Bhutsahar High School near Bankura town in 2019. He, as his wife Manku Soren, claimed: “Was depressed after the latest Calcutta High Court verdict dismissing the panel. He even had stopped taking food for the first two days of the judgment.”

His death meanwhile sparked off sensation among the teacher fraternity, especially in the wake of chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent apprehension about possibilities of suicide by the dismissed teachers. Banerjee, in her rallies in Bhatar and Ausgram had complained that the HC judgment may provoke suicidal tendency among the retrenched teachers out of frustration.

Shyamlal Mandi, a kin of the victim, who accompanied the body to hospital alleged, “The death was a result of an ‘one-sided’ judgment. We’ll file a writ on this.” The police however received certain inputs that Soren had invested huge money in an unauthorized fund business that collapsed recently, which might have prompted him to take such a decision.