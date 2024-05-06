ED raids household help of Jharkhand minister’s secretary, recovers huge amount of cash

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted raids at multiple locations in Ranchi linked to the Virendra Ram case. The probe agency has reportedly recovered a huge amount of cash from the residence of Sanjiv Lal’s household help. Lal is secretary to Jharkhand Rural Development minister Alamgir Alam.

The raids are linked to the arrest of Virendra K Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, in February 2023 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in implementation of some schemes.

While the counting of the cash seized from the residence of Lal’s household help is still under way, the ED estimates it could be between Rs 20-30 crore.

The Jharkhand Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had filed an FIR in November 2019 after arresting junior engineer Suresh Verma for allegedly accepting a bribe.

Huge amount of money was recovered from a property linked to Suresh Prasad Verma. During the investigation, the agency discovered links between Verma’s cousin Alok Ranjan and Virendra Ram.

Reacting to the raids, BJP leader Amar Kumar Bauri accused the ruling Congress-JMM-RJD government of turning Jharkhand into “Lootkhand”.

“The most corrupt government in history: Congress-JMM-RJD government together turned “Jharkhand” into “Lootkhand”! 25 crore cash has been found from the house of the servant of Minister Alamgir Alam’s PA, counting is still going on…,” Bauri, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand assembly, said.