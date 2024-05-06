‘Loot model of JMM-Congress verified’: BJP after ED raids recover huge amount of cash in Jharkhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed the ruling Congress-JMM alliance in Jharkhand after the Enforcement Directorate recovered a huge amount of cash from the residence of a servant of state minister Alamgir Alam’s secretary.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi said the recovery of the cash has verified the “loot model” of JMM-Congress that the Prime Minister was talking about two days ago.

“ED has recovered about Rs 25 crore from the servant of the personal secretary of Alamgir Alam, Congress minister of Jharkhand government.This money has verified the ‘loot model’ of JMM-Congress that the Prime Minister was talking about two days ago,” he said.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Marandi said that the grand old party was dreaming of making its prince the PM with the money looted by usurping the rights of the poor, Dalits, tribals and backward people.

“What new excuse will JMM-Congress, who are crying foul about the misuse of ED and CBI, make before the public now? The way huge amounts of black money have been recovered from the hideouts of people ranging from Dheeraj Sahu to Alamgir Alam and Pankaj Mishra to Pooja Singhal, the organised looting done by the state government during the last 5 years has become public knowledge,” he stated.

Marandi further said that if 25 crore can be found with the servant of the minister’s PA, imagine how much more of the hard-earned money of the poor would be found in the minister’s house.

He also demanded that the Jharkhand government remove Alam from the Cabinet.