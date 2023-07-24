ACP Bharat Gaikwad kills his wife and nephew and shots himself in Pune

In Pune city, Maharashtra, a tragic incident occurred on Monday, where a 57-year-old assistant commissioner of police (ACP) named Bharat Gaikwad allegedly shot and killed his wife and nephew before turning the gun on himself. The incident took place at his home in the Baner Road area around 3:30 am. The police is investigating the reason why ACP Bharat Gaikwad kills them and then himself.

The actual reason behind this shocking act has not been determined yet, according to officials from the Chaturshringi police station. The ACP, who was posted at Rajapeth Police station in Amaravati, Maharashtra, had come home to Pune on leave to spend the weekend with his family.

The details of what transpired that night are heart-wrenching. After firing the fatal shot at his wife, his son and nephew rushed to the scene and opened the door, only to be met with another shot, this time directed at the nephew, hitting him in the chest. Tragically, all three individuals lost their lives on the spot.

The reason behind the fight, that led to the murder, between the police officer and his wife is still not known.

The two other victims were identified as the ACP’s wife, Moni Gaikwad, aged 44, and his nephew, Deepak, aged 35.

Authorities are still investigating the incident to understand the motive behind this devastating loss of one of their colleagues and his family. They are also investigating other minute details about the family members.

In July, there was a similar incident where IPS Vijayakumar, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore Range) in Tamil Nadu, died by suicide by shooting himself at his official residence in Coimbatore. However, the exact reason behind the senior officer’s tragic decision remains unknown until this time.

Help is available. Speak with someone today.

iCALL (Hours: Mon—Sat, 10 AM—8 PM. Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Kashmiri.)

Phone number: 9152987821

Lifeline Foundation

Phone numbers: +91 033 24637401, +91 033 24637432

Monday to Sunday: 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM

Kolkata