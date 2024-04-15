Man kills himself in Assam after his 2 sons die in accident

In a tragic turn of events, three of a family died in Titabor in Assam.

Reports indicate that two brothers, Papu Gogoi and Achyut Ranjan Gogoi, lost their lives in a motorcycle accident in Goa, where they were employed as security guards in separate private companies.

Upon receiving the devastating news, their father, Anil Gogoi, reportedly took his own life by hanging himself at their residence in Titabor, Assam.

Meanwhile, in another unfortunate incident in Bongaigaon, Assam, a woman named Maryam was allegedly murdered by her daughter-in-law following a dispute over land ownership.

The incident occurred in Jogighopa, specifically in the Bharalkundi 10th Block village. The accused, identified as Sayeda, was arrested after the incident, and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.