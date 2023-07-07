Who was C Vijayakumar? Coimbatore DIG dies by suicide

IPS officer C Vijayakumar allegedly shot himself and was found dead in his house in Red Fields, Coimbatore, on Friday morning.

A senior police official reported that Vijayakumar shot himself at his apartment using his service weapon, adding that the reason for the drastic move was being investigated. RN Ravi, governor of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, the chief minister, and K Palaniswami, the leader of the opposition and others, expressed their condolences.

He is believed to have battled depression over the previous few months. He apparently had a history of insomnia. To make him feel better, his family members had just relocated to Coimbatore from Chennai.

The IPS official from the 2009 class, who is believed to be in his mid-forties, took over as DIG in January of this year. Previously, he held the position of deputy commissioner of police in Chennai’s Anna Nagar. Earlier, C Vijayakumar had held the position of superintendent of police in the districts of Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram and Nagapattinam.

Chief Minister Stalin has expressed his sorrow and sadness upon learning about Vijayakumar’s sudden death. He stated that ‘DIG Vijayakumar’s death is a great loss. He has been an SP and held other responsibilities. He brought honour to Tamil Nadu.’

The alleged suicide of a senior officer has lead to several officials and politicians to probe the government to investigate and take efficient actions.