Man’s body found hanging from under construction flyover in Delhi

A man’s body was found hanging from an under construction flyover in Rohini’s Aman Vihar, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Harpreet, who was found hanging from the under construction UER-II flyover, the police said.

It was on Wednesday morning at 6 am that a PCR call was received about the incident. A team was immediately rushed to the spot and the Fire Department was also called.

Later the body was rescued and shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where the man was declared brought dead by the doctors, the police said.

During the initial inquiry into the matter, the deceased was identified as Harpreet who was a resident of Utsav Vihar, Karala, Delhi.

He was a driver by profession.

The police further added that the post mortem of the deceased has been conducted and the body was handed over to his relatives, while necessary legal action has been initiated in the matter.

It is suspected that it could be a case of suicide, however the exact situation will be ascertained after the probe into the matter.

In another incident in West Delhi on Wednesday, a man allegedly jumped into a drain, whose body was later retrieved by the divers from ten meters ahead of the spot where he jumped, the police said.

According to police, a call was received regarding a person who had jumped into the Madipur drain and police staff of Police Post Raghubir Nagar was rushed to the spot.

Private divers were called in to assist with the search for the drowned individual.

As per police, the deceased was identified as 42-year-old Anil, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, and based on further inquiry so far, it was revealed that he suffered from epilepsy, and had not been taking his medication for several days.

Following an argument with his wife about the medication, he became upset and left the house in the morning, the police said.

The man’s body is being shifted for postmortem, while other legal proceedings are underway, the police added.