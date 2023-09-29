Who was Ashwin Dani? Asian Paints Director Passes Away at 81

Ashwin Dani, the Non-executive Director of Asian Paints, breathed his last on 28th September at the age of 81. Dani had been an integral part of Asian Paints, a prominent paint company in Asia, since 1968. The company, founded in 1942 by his father and three others, has grown to remarkable heights under his stewardship.

Born in Mumbai, India, Ashwin Dani’s journey was one marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the Institute of Chemical Technology at the University of Mumbai. Furthering his education, he obtained a Bachelor of Science and Technology in Pigment, Paints, and Varnish from UDCT in Mumbai. His quest for expertise led him to the University of Akron in Ohio, where he attained a Master’s degree in Polymer Science. Additionally, he gained proficiency in Color Science through a diploma program at Rensselaer Polytechnic in Troy, New York.

In 1967, Dani embarked on his professional journey as a development chemist with Inmont Corp, which is now known as BASF, in Detroit. A year later, he made a significant move by joining Asian Paints as a senior executive. Over the years, he steadily climbed the corporate ladder, holding pivotal roles such as director of R&D, works director, whole-time director, and vice chairman.

During his tenure at Asian Paints, Dani played a pivotal role in introducing several pioneering products to the Indian market. His visionary leadership also led to the adoption of computerized color matching, a groundbreaking advancement in the Indian industry.

Ashwin Dani’s influence extended beyond Asian Paints, as he played a key role in the establishment of PPG Asian Paints. This joint venture, formed in 1997 between Asian Paints Limited and PPG Industries, owed much of its success to Dani’s involvement, as he served on its board from its inception.

On the personal front, Ashwin Dani was a devoted family man. He was married to Ina Dani and had three children. His legacy endures through his third son, Malav Dani, who serves as a non-executive director on the board of Asian Paints.

Ashwin Dani’s passing marks the end of an era in the world of paints and coatings. His contributions to the industry and his unwavering dedication to innovation will be remembered for generations to come.