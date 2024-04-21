Pankaj Tripathi’s brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister critical

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s family faced a devastating loss as his brother-in-law, Rajesh Tiwari, affectionately known as Munna Tiwari, lost his life in a road accident. The incident occurred near Nirsa Chowk on GT Road in Dhanbad, leaving Pankaj Tiwari’s sister, Sabita Tiwari, injured.

Rajesh and Sabita were on their way from Gopalganj, Bihar, to Chittaranjan, West Bengal, when the accident took place around 4:30 PM on Saturday at Nirsa Bazar on the bustling Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2. Their journey was aimed at catching a glimpse of Pankaj Tripathi in action on the sets of his latest film.

Following the collision, the injured duo was swiftly transported to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad.

Rajesh couldn’t make it and was pronounced dead upon arrival. Meanwhile, Sabita, although suffering from a leg fracture, is now in a stable condition.

Reports suggest that the accident occurred when Rajesh, behind the wheel, swerved to avoid colliding with an auto rickshaw at Nirsa Chowk, leading to a loss of control over their vehicle. This caused their car to mount a three-foot-high divider, resulting in the fatal outcome.

Pankaj Tripathi, known for his versatile performances in notable projects like Netflix’s ‘Murder Mubarak’ and ‘Main Atal Hoon,’ is a revered figure in the Indian entertainment industry. His acclaimed roles in series such as ‘Sacred Games,’ ‘Mirzapur,’ and ‘Criminal Justice’ have earned him widespread acclaim.

Tripathi’s presence in the 2021 OTT film ‘Kaagaz,’ directed by the late Satish Kaushik and produced by Salman Khan and Nishant Kaushik, further solidified his stature as a powerhouse performer.

As Pankaj and his family mourn the loss of Rajesh Tiwari, fans and well-wishers across the nation share their grief.