Who is Vikas Vasu, pilot husband of Tollywood actress Swathi Reddy?

The gossip about the divorce surrounding Tollywood actress Swathi Reddy, also known as Colours Swathi, and her husband Vikas Vasu is making headlines. The actress and her hubby are reportedly separating or divorcing, according to sources. As soon as she removed her wedding images from social media, there were rumours that she was divorcing him.

Swathi allegedly removed every picture of her and her husband Vikas from their wedding. Since then, there have been persistent rumours regarding their breakup in the entertainment industry. However, it has not yet received formal confirmation. The actress has not yet responded to the reports of their split.

Who is Vikas Vasu?

In 2018, Swathi Reddy tied a nuptial knot with Vikas. According to reports, Vikas Vasu is a pilot who works in Indonesia. The marriage was performed in Hyderabad according to traditional customs. In Kerala, she along with Vikas organised a reception for her Mollywood coworkers and Vikas’s friends. Vikas himself is a Malayali.

After making her acting debut in the Tamil film Subramaniapuram (2008), Swathi Reddy went on to receive praise for her performance in the Telugu movie Ashta Chamma. Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule, Amen, Karthikeya and Swamy Ra Ra are other movies she has been a part of.

2020: Speculations of Swathi Reddy’s divorce

Social media has been abuzz with rumours of Swathi Reddy’s divorce earlier as well. Additionally, rumours were already in the news after the actress removed all images and videos of her husband from Instagram. She later addressed the situation and stated that the only reason she archived them was to clean up the profile. Even a video of her archiving them was released online.

In response to the split rumours, she also deleted her Instagram account, stating that she felt social media was the wrong place to be at the time. I’m just a blue-ticked actor, nothing more. It was becoming bizarre to balance real life and an online one.