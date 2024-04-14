Fisher had an electrifying debut in India and fans want more

Fisher, the Grammy-nominated Australian DJ and producer, made his debut in India with a bang, mesmerizing fans as part of the Sunburn Arena tour. His performance at the Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai last night was nothing short of spectacular, leaving the crowd spellbound.

During his set, Fisher treated the audience to his chart-topping hits like ‘Losing It’, ‘Take It Off’, ‘Stop It’, ‘Crowd Control’, and ‘Freaks’, sending waves of euphoria through the venue.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception, Fisher exclaimed, “India! Thank you for being absolutely amazing. I had a blast in Mumbai, from catching a cricket match at the stadium to strolling through Colaba’s bustling streets. And of course, indulging in some delicious masala chai and vada pav at Marine Drive while catching the sunset at Gateway Of India was a memorable experience.”

Karan Singh, the CEO of Sunburn, hailed the event as a tremendous success, marking a milestone in India’s live event dance music scene. He praised Fisher’s electrifying performance, describing it as a one-of-a-kind showcase that set a new standard for the industry.

Fisher’s unique blend of humor and high-energy DJing has garnered him widespread acclaim. His breakout track ‘Losing It’ not only earned him a Grammy nomination but also solidified his position as a powerhouse in the electronic music scene.

In 2023, Fisher continued his streak of success with multiple hit releases, including ‘Yeah The Girls’ and ‘Take It Off’ featuring AATIG. The latter became a sensation, particularly after gaining traction on TikTok. His collaboration with Kita Alexander on ‘Atmosphere’ further cemented his status as a dance music icon, following his unforgettable performance at Coachella alongside Chris Lake.

As Fisher bids farewell to India, he leaves behind a trail of unforgettable memories and a promise to return soon, eager to reconnect with his Indian fans and create more magical moments together.