Sydney Sweeney condemns producer’s critique

Actress Sydney Sweeney, widely known for her role in ‘Euphoria’, has taken a stand against disparaging comments made by seasoned producer Carol Baum regarding her talent and appearance.

Baum, recognized for her contributions to films like ‘Fly Away Home’ and ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’, reportedly criticized Sweeney during a public discussion, questioning her abilities and looks, as reported by E! News.

Expressing her disappointment, Sydney Sweeney remarked, “It’s disheartening to see a woman with such experience choose to tear down another woman instead of sharing wisdom and insight.”

Sweeney’s representative echoed her sentiments to E! News, underscoring the negative impact of Baum’s words on the industry’s ethos.

Baum’s comments were made during a post-screening conversation about her 1988 film ‘Dead Ringers’, where she questioned the hype surrounding Sweeney, labeling her as “unattractive” and suggesting she lacks acting prowess.

Even citing Sweeney’s recent romcom ‘Anyone But You’ as “unwatchable”, Baum’s remarks have sparked widespread backlash, despite attempts to clarify them, including by New York Times film critic Janet Maslin, who moderated the discussion.

Industry peers, such as producer Teddy Schwarzman, have rallied to Sweeney’s defense, lauding her talent and character.

In an earlier interview, Sweeney acknowledged the difficulties of facing such criticism but emphasized the importance of staying authentic amidst the demands of fame.