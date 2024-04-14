Paris Hilton returns to Coachella and reflects on festival memories

Paris Hilton, the American media personality known for her presence in pop culture, recently reminisced about her longstanding connection to the Coachella music festival. As reported by People magazine, Hilton shared her journey from attending Coachella when it was a lesser-known event to becoming a staple attendee over the years.

The 23rd edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Coachella 2024, is currently underway at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Reflecting on her early days at the festival, Hilton expressed her fondness for the event, stating, “I was going years ago when nobody even hardly knew about it.”

Hilton’s ties to the desert region where Coachella takes place run deep. She revealed, “I used to live in the desert. I went to high school there for ninth grade,” highlighting her longstanding connection to the area and the festival.

Despite significant changes in her life, including becoming a mother of two, Hilton’s enthusiasm for Coachella remains unwavering. This year, she is excited to attend the festival alongside Absolut Vodka, marking her first major outing since welcoming her second child, daughter London, with husband Carter Reum.

Acknowledging the shift in her priorities, Hilton remarked, “My schedule is so insane, I don’t even go out anymore,” emphasizing the rarity of her attendance at events beyond family gatherings. However, she eagerly anticipates the festivities at Coachella, particularly performances by iconic artists like Gwen Stefani and the reunion of the beloved 90s band No Doubt.

While Hilton looks forward to nighttime performances, she plans to enjoy the daytime activities with her children and husband. Sharing her excitement for family time, she mentioned her children’s love for swimming and expressed her anticipation for relaxed daytime gatherings.

Despite changes in her Coachella entourage, with many friends now focusing on their families, Hilton remains committed to showcasing her signature festival fashion. Collaborating with her stylist, she has curated unique outfits, including a “cowboy core” ensemble inspired by Beyonce, reflecting her ongoing dedication to fashion experimentation at Coachella.

Recalling her past Coachella looks, Hilton reminisced about memorable outfits, highlighting the creativity and flair she brings to the festival each year. Despite her previous attendance at both weekends of the festival, this year Hilton plans to participate in only one weekend, citing her responsibilities as a mother and her evolving priorities.

Paris Hilton’s journey from a young attendee at Coachella to a seasoned festival-goer and devoted mother reflects her multifaceted life and enduring passion for music and fashion. As she navigates the bustling atmosphere of Coachella 2024, Hilton’s presence adds a touch of glamour and nostalgia to the iconic event.