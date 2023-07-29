Who is Nakkeeran Gopal, journalist from Tamil Nadu who interviewed Veerappan?

In the realm of true crime journalism, Nakkeeran Gopal, a seasoned 64-year-old journalist from Tamil Nadu, India, has left an indelible mark. As the editor and publisher of the Tamil political investigative journal Nakkheeran, he gained national fame in the 1990s for a series of interviews with none other than the infamous sandalwood and ivory smuggler, Veerappan.

Back in 1988, Rajagopal, as he was initially known, took a daring step to launch his own political investigative weekly magazine with a meager sum of four thousand rupees. He aspired to call it Nakkheeran, an epic title he cherished. However, the title was already held by a politician named K. Subbu. Remarkably, upon approaching K. Subbu, he generously relinquished the title, allowing the evolution of Nakkheeran, the now renowned Tamil magazine.

Gopal’s journalistic prowess came to the forefront when he effectively acted as a mediator between Veerappan and the state governments during the high-stakes rescue mission of thespian Rajkumar, who was abducted in 2000. This daring endeavor helped ease the tense atmosphere prevailing between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Prior to this, Gopal had also succeeded in rescuing eight forest guards previously kidnapped by Veerappan.

However, in 2003, Gopal faced a tumultuous turn of events when he was arrested on charges of possessing an unlicensed revolver with ammunition.

After spending eight months behind bars, Gopal was eventually granted bail by a division bench of the Madras High Court, thanks to a habeas corpus petition filed by his brother. Upon his release, Gopal expressed his belief that obtaining bail was a significant step in challenging the “autocratic rule” of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Throughout his career, Nakkeeran Gopal has been known for his courageous and investigative approach to journalism. In his own Nakkheeran magazine, he penned two noteworthy series titled “Challenge” in the late 1990s and “Yutham” in the late 2000s, further cementing his reputation as a prominent figure in the field of true crime reporting.

As ‘The Hunt for Veerappan’ docu-series prepares to make its debut on OTT, it is sure to shed further light on the intriguing encounters between Nakkeeran Gopal and the notorious forest brigand, adding to the legacy of this veteran journalist in India’s media landscape.