Bhumi Pednekar stars as an investigative journalist in ‘Bhakshak’

Netflix’s upcoming crime drama, “Bhakshak,” is set to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline and powerhouse cast. Scheduled for release on February 9, 2024, the film is a collaboration between streaming giant Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, “Bhakshak” promises to be a gripping narrative inspired by true events. The film delves into the harsh realities of society, shining a light on the struggles faced by women and the quest for justice.

Watch the teaser here:

Headlining the cast is the versatile Bhumi Pednekar, who takes on the role of Vaishali Singh, an unyielding investigative journalist. Vaishali is on a mission to expose a heinous crime and unveil the grim truth surrounding crimes against women. With her determination and resilience, Bhumi’s character becomes the focal point of the film, driving home the message of justice and societal change.

Joining Bhumi Pednekar are seasoned actors Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar, all of whom play pivotal roles in the unfolding drama. The teaser for “Bhakshak” has already been released, offering a glimpse into the intense and thought-provoking narrative that awaits viewers.

Director Pulkit expressed the film’s underlying motive, stating, “Our aim was to shed light on the harsh realities of society and spark conversations that lead to meaningful change.” He emphasized the importance of initiating a dialogue that addresses the pressing issues depicted in the film, paving the way for a more informed and compassionate society.

Netflix India’s Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh shared her thoughts on “Bhakshak,” describing it as a hard-hitting story inspired by true events. The film revolves around a determined journalist who, against all odds, strives to bring justice to those who have been wronged.

As the anticipation builds for the release of “Bhakshak” on Netflix, audiences can expect a riveting and impactful cinematic experience. The film not only entertains but also serves as a catalyst for meaningful conversations around social issues, making it a must-watch for those seeking thought-provoking content.