Lovely dismisses speculations about contesting Lok Sabha polls on BJP ticket

Arvinder Singh Lovely, who resigned as Delhi Congress president, dismissed speculations that he would contest the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket.

After his resignation, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj asked if the BJP was going to change its candidate from the East Delhi seat.

Reacting to the AAP leader’s innuendo, Lovely said, “I thank Saurabh Bharadwaj for his wishes. I think he makes decisions on behalf of other parties. I have clearly said that I have resigned from the post of Delhi Congress chief.”

In his resignation letter sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely had cited alliance with the foe-turned-friend AAP as one of the reasons behind his decision.

He further clarified that he has not resigned over discontentment over ticket distribution. “I want to clarify that I have not resigned over discontent over tickets (for Lok Sabha polls)… We (Congress and AAP) are contesting the (Lok Sabha) polls together but the Congress and its workers never gave a clean chit (to AAP) or gave them the credit to build schools and hospitals,” he said.

However, his resignation letter mentioned the party’s decision to get tickets to the candidates who are “completely strangers” to Delhi.

The Congress is fighting the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Delhi in an alliance with the AAP. As per a seat-sharing agreement, the grand old party has been given three of the seven seats in the national capital, while the remaining four have gone to the AAP.