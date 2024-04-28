PM Modi has already scored a century in two phases: Amit Shah

Claiming that PM Modi has already scored a century in the two phases of voting that has taken place so far in the country, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh that the Opposition’s account won’t open and BJP would win all the 80 seats.

“Now, the voters have to decide whether to vote for the Samajwadi Party, the party that opened fire on kar sevaks, or to vote for the BJP, the party that sacrificed its governments to build the Ram Temple,” he told the Mainpuri voters.

Addressing an election meeting in Kisni of the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat from where SP President’s wife Dimple Yadav is pitted against UP minister and BJP candidate Jaiveer Singh, Shah questioned, “Akhilesh babu and Dimple madam had been invited to Ram temple. Due to whose fear did they not come? Azam Khan is also in jail. He did not go to Ayodhya due to fear of vote bank”.

The Union home minister said, “I want to ask Akhilesh Yadav whether you received the invitation for consecration or not. I also want to ask Rahul Baba, Sonia Gandhi also got it, Mallikarjun Kharge also got it, Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav also got it but no one went to Ayodhya. Those who have not gone to the consecration of Ram temple know that they were the people who opened fire on the kar sevaks.”

He said the BJP built the temple where Ram was born. The party brought Kashmir to India.

“Congress maintained Article 370 for 70 years but PM Modi destroyed it,” he added.

Amit Shah said Rahul Baba is a special friend of Akhilesh. They had announced if Article 370 was removed, rivers of blood will flow but nothing happened.

“There used to be infiltration during Congress rule every day from Pakistan. Pulwama revenge taken under Modi Government. Terrorism was eliminated by the government. PM Modi did the work of bringing the economy from 11th to 5th in the world. PM Modi’s guarantee is that this time we will become the number 3 economy. 25 crores population were taken out of the poverty line. 80 crore people were given free food grains,” he said listing the achievements of the Modi Government.

The home minister recalled Akhilesh Yadav had said he would not take the Corona vaccine, but he himself went with Dimple to get the vaccine.

“Samajwadi Party calls itself a sympathiser of Yadavs, but at the time of elections no other Yadav is found, but only family members get opportunity”,he directly charged.

He said the time has come to end the family-based party and blossom the lotus and announced before the voters that if you send Jaiveer to Parliament, Modi ji will make him a big man.

Earlier in Kasganj, Amit Shah termed the INDI alliance, a factory of lies.

He appealed to the people of Etah parliamentary seat to make BJP candidate Raju Bhaiya win the polls with a landslide margin.