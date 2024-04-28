BJP forgot ‘400+’ slogan after second phase, says Akhilesh

Pointing out that the BJP forgot its slogan of crossing 400+ seats after the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the public has rejected BJP candidates in the first and second phases.

“When they saw the public sentiments in the first and the second phases, they came to know the ground reality. The BJP had assured the farmers that their income would double. However, the Central and state governments did not give them the right price for their crops till date,” he said.

Listing the failures of the BJP government, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Diesel and petrol have become expensive. Fertiliser is beyond the reach of farmers. If a coalition government comes to power, along with a legal guarantee for the MSP, farmers’ loans will be waived off.”

He regretted that the BJP government waived off the loans of big industrialists in the country but nothing was done for the farmers. “If the farmers are happy, then India will develop,” he added.

Addressing an election rally in Bilari of Sambhal Lok Sabha seat here on Sunday, the SP president said the BJP would lose by a maximum number of votes in Sambhal while alliance (INDIA) candidates would win from the Rampur and Moradabad seats too.

He said elections were being held here under special circumstances in Sambhal as the SP was the first to announce and give a ticket to Shafiqur Rahman Barq Saheb.

“Now, this is the election to pay tribute to Shafiqur Rahman Burke Saheb,” he told the voters.