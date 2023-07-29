Who was Veerappan? Netflix docu-series on him underway

A gripping and revealing docu-series titled ‘The Hunt for Veerappan’ is set to premiere on OTT on August 4, shedding light on the life of India’s infamous outlaw. Veerappan’s story has long been shrouded in mystery within the dense forests of South India, but now, audiences will get a chance to delve into the intriguing tale.

Koose Munisamy Veerappan, born on January 18, 1952, was a bandit who later turned into a domestic terrorist. He remained active for an astonishing 36 years, during which he gained notoriety for kidnapping prominent politicians and demanding hefty ransoms. His criminal activities included sandalwood smuggling and poaching elephants in the scrub lands and forests of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala.

The hunt for Veerappan cost the governments of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over ₹100 crore as they tirelessly tried to apprehend him. His criminal journey began when he aided his uncle, Saalvai Gounder, a notorious poacher and sandalwood smuggler. Eventually, he branched out on his own, becoming a ruthless sandalwood and ivory smuggler, mercilessly killing elephants for their valuable tusks. Veerappan’s criminal exploits continued for several decades, during which he and other poachers collectively took the lives of 2,000 to 3,000 elephants.

From the age of 17, Veerappan’s crimes escalated, and he started eliminating anyone who stood in his way or tried to thwart his illegal activities. His victims were often police officers, forest officials, and informants, making him a dangerous and elusive adversary.

However, the reign of Veerappan came to an end on October 18, 2004, when he and three of his associates were killed by the Tamil Nadu Special Task Force and N. K. Senthamarai Kannan under the proactive leadership of K Vijayakumar.

Veerappan’s criminal career was marred by violence, and he was responsible for the deaths of approximately 184 people, among whom nearly half were police officers and forest officials. Additionally, he was wanted for poaching more than 2000 elephants and smuggling ivory worth a staggering US$2.6 million (₹16 crore) and about 65 tons of sandalwood valued at approximately US$22 million (₹143 crore).

The docu-series promises to be a captivating exploration of the life and exploits of this notorious outlaw, bringing to light many aspects of Veerappan’s story that have remained hidden for so long. Viewers can brace themselves for an intense and eye-opening journey into the life of one of India’s most infamous criminals.