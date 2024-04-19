‘The Witcher’ concludes with season 5

Breaking news for fans of “The Witcher”! Netflix has just announced that the beloved fantasy series will be concluding with its upcoming Season 5, as reported by Variety.

Currently, the team is hard at work on Season 4, with production underway. In an exciting reveal, Netflix shared a snippet of the Season 4 table read, featuring familiar faces like Liam Hemsworth and the talented cast members including Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Cassie Clare, and Mahesh Jadu.

A notable change for Season 4 is the passing of the torch from Henry Cavill to Liam Hemsworth, who will now step into the role of Geralt of Rivia. Cavill’s departure was confirmed by Netflix back in 2022, following the third season’s airing in 2023.

Expressing his enthusiasm for joining the series, Hemsworth shared, “As a ‘Witcher’ fan, I’m thrilled for the chance to portray Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has left an indelible mark on the character, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue his legacy in the next chapter of Geralt’s journey. Henry, your portrayal has been inspiring, and while I may have big shoes to fill, I’m genuinely excited to immerse myself in ‘The Witcher’ universe.”

Seasons 4 and 5 are set to adapt Andrzej Sapkowski’s remaining “Witcher” novels, including “Baptism of Fire,” “The Tower of the Swallow,” and “Lady of the Lake.” However, a release date for Season 4 has yet to be announced.

As fans eagerly anticipate the next adventures in the world of “The Witcher,” they can rest assured that the series will conclude with a bang, delivering the epic storytelling and beloved characters they’ve come to cherish.