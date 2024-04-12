Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil two new Netflix series

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to blaze their own trail in the entertainment industry, announcing two exciting new series under their production banner, Archewell Productions.

Set to air on Netflix, these nonfiction series are still in the early stages of production, promising viewers a glimpse into different aspects of life that are close to the hearts of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The first series is all about celebrating life’s simple pleasures – think cooking, gardening, entertaining, and the joy of friendship. With a team including talents from Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation, the show aims to capture the essence of these activities, bringing warmth and authenticity to the screen.

Meanwhile, the second series dives into the exhilarating world of professional polo. Filmed primarily at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, the series promises to go beyond the glitz and glamour often associated with the sport. Instead, it will shine a light on the dedication and determination of the players, giving audiences a deeper understanding of what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Given Prince Harry’s passion for polo, this series is a particularly personal project for the royal couple. Produced by Boardwalk Pictures, known for their work on acclaimed series like Netflix’s Chef’s Table, the show is set to deliver an immersive and captivating experience for viewers.

These new ventures mark another milestone for Meghan and Harry’s partnership with Netflix, following the success of their previous collaboration, “Harry & Meghan,” a revealing docuseries that offered an intimate look into their lives.

As the couple continues to carve out their own path beyond the confines of traditional royal duties, these upcoming series showcase their commitment to storytelling that is both compelling and meaningful. With their unique perspectives and passion for positive change, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are undoubtedly making their mark in the world of entertainment.