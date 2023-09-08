Who is Dilnaz Irani? Shilpa Shetty’s co-star in ‘Sukhee’

The spotlight in the entertainment world has shifted with the release of the ‘Sukhee’ movie trailer, directed by Sonal Singh and featuring a star-studded cast, including Shilpa Shetty and Kusha Kapila. But one name that has been garnering attention is that of Dilnaz Irani, one of the film’s actors. Let’s delve into her background.

Dilnaz Irani, hailing from Mumbai, Maharashtra, was born into an Irani family. She pursued her education in Electronics Engineering at St. Xaviers in Mumbai. Dilnaz’s academic journey also includes achieving proficiency in the Trinity College London exam course, spanning eight levels. Additionally, she spent four years as a software engineer in her earlier career.

Dilnaz Irani is a versatile talent in the Indian entertainment scene, with a repertoire spanning film, theatre, and television. She embarked on her Bollywood journey with roles in films like ’68 Pages’ and ‘Jodhaa Akbar,’ subsequently gracing the screen in ‘Heroine’ (2012) and ‘Aligarh.’

Her artistic pursuits go beyond the silver screen. Dilnaz has made her mark in theatre, worked as a ramp model, participated in a prestigious model competition, starred in a music video, and served as a VJ for a music-oriented program. Notably, she transitioned into a prominent role as Kavita in the series ‘Ragini MMS: Returns.’

Journey of Dilnaz Irani:

Dilnaz Irani’s television career boasts a diverse range of roles in series such as ‘Ssshhhh…Koi Hai,’ ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai,’ ‘Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi,’ ‘I Luv My India,’ ‘V The Serial,’ ‘Ragini MMS: Returns,’ ‘Twisted,’ ‘Aarya,’ ‘Decoupled,’ ‘Badi Door Se Aaye Hain,’ and more.

Her talent has not gone unnoticed, earning her accolades like the Star Award for Best Ensemble Cast in Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Everest’ and the Midday Award for Best Actor for ‘Khoobsurat Hai Tu.’

Dilnaz Irani’s journey in the world of entertainment commenced on the theatrical stage with the play ‘I am not Bajirao.’ Furthermore, her international projects include roles in web series like ‘The Vagina Monologues’ and ‘Sense8.’

Dilnaz Irani’s multifaceted career trajectory reflects her dedication and versatility in the world of entertainment, with a rich portfolio spanning film, theatre, television, and international projects. As her star continues to rise, fans can anticipate more captivating performances from this talented artist.