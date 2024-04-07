Shilpa Shetty’s World Health Day workout with daughter

Celebrating World Health Day in her own unique way, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave us a glimpse into her fitness routine with an adorable twist – her daughter Samisha joined in! In a heartwarming video shared on social media, Shilpa showcased her workout session at home, accompanied by the sweet presence of her little one. From breaking a sweat in the home gym to enjoying some quality mommy-daughter time, the video captured the essence of holistic wellness.

In her caption, Shilpa reminded her followers that health and wellness go beyond just hitting the gym; it’s about embracing morning rituals, relishing nourishing meals, cherishing moments with loved ones, and nurturing mental well-being. She urged everyone to prioritize themselves on this special day dedicated to global health, emphasizing the importance of hydration, meditation, and gratitude.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

World Health Day, observed annually on April 7th, serves as a global platform to raise awareness about pressing health issues and advocate for accessible healthcare for all. This year, the focus is on ‘My Health, My Right,’ highlighting the fundamental human right to quality healthcare, education, and information.

Switching gears to her professional endeavors, Shilpa recently made her digital debut in Rohit Shetty’s web series ‘Indian Police Force,’ featuring alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, now streaming on Amazon Prime. Additionally, she’s gearing up for her role in ‘KD-The Devil’ alongside V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt. The multilingual film will see Shilpa in the character of Satyavati and is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

As Shilpa continues to inspire fans with her fitness journey and diverse acting projects, her dedication to health and wellness shines through both on and off the screen.