Comedian Babu Mohan ventures into OTT with Amazon prime series

Renowned comedian Babu Mohan, well-known for his comic timing in Telugu films, has made an exciting leap into the world of OTT (Over-The-Top) content. Babu Mohan, who was last seen in the movie “Organic Mama Hybrid Alludu” a few months ago, is now gearing up for a new role in a 7-episode series set to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting September 28, 2023. This upcoming series will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam languages, broadening its reach to a diverse audience.

In this OTT show, Babu Mohan will be stepping into the shoes of a lawyer, showcasing his versatility as an actor. This move reflects the dynamic nature of the entertainment industry, where actors like Babu Mohan continue to evolve and explore new avenues for their craft.

But who exactly is Babu Mohan?

Pally Babu Mohan, commonly known as Babu Mohan, is not only an Indian actor but also a politician affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party. His prominence in Telugu cinema stems from his comic roles, and he has even held the esteemed position of Minister for Labour in Andhra Pradesh.

Babu Mohan’s talent as a comedian was recognized with the Nandi Award for Best Male Comedian, primarily for his role in the film “Mamagaru.” His journey began in Beerolu, Khammam district of Telangana, India, where he was born to a teacher. Initially, he worked as a government employee in the revenue department of Andhra Pradesh but later decided to follow his passion for the film industry.

His cinematic debut occurred with the film “Ee Prasnaku Baduledi,” followed by noteworthy appearances in movies like “Ahuthi,” directed by Kodi Ramakrishna, “Ankusam,” and his comedic breakthrough in “Mamagaru.”

More of his works:

Babu Mohan also shared the screen with another legendary comedian, Brahmanandam, in films such as “Hello Brother,” “Varasudu,” “Allari Alludu,” “Inspector Ashwini,” “Pedarayudu,” “Paradesi,” “Appula Appa Rao,” and “Jamba Lakidi Pamba.”

Apart from his entertainment career, Babu ventured into politics, initially with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. He successfully won as an MLA in the 2014 general elections and later made a political shift to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2018.

On a personal note, Babu is in a marital relationship with Indira Vijaya Lakshmi, and they have a family. Tragically, their eldest son, Pally Pavan Kumar, lost his life in a road accident on October 12, 2003.

Babu Mohan’s journey from a government job to becoming a beloved comedian and politician is a testament to his resilience and the multifaceted nature of his career. His foray into the world of OTT content only adds another layer to his illustrious career in the world of entertainment.