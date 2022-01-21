Paid subscriptions are being tested on Instagram

With Subscriptions, Facebook helps creators make money with the support of their communities.

According to GSM Arena, Instagram Subscriptions have been added to the company’s business model. Instagram Subscriptions will allow creators on Instagram to “develop deeper connections with their most engaged followers and grow their recurring monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits,” and, once the followers get subscribed to creators, they get the benefits of Subscriber Lives, Subscriber Stories, and Subscriber Badges.

Limited numbers of American creators will have access to Instagram Subscriptions at first. Instagram, however, plans on expanding this feature to more creators in the coming months.

In the Subscriptions feature, Instagram creators will be able to add a “subscribe” button to their profile and set a monthly price. Moreover, Instagram said it won’t charge the platform’s creators for these subscriptions until 2023, citing its commitment to support creators.

The timing of the global rollout of Instagram Subscriptions is unclear, but if the testing in the US goes well, the feature is expected to arrive widely in a few months.

(With inputs from ANI)