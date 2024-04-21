Hina Khan’s emotional tribute to late father on Instagram

Hina Khan, the popular actor, poured her heart out on Instagram as she remembered her late father in a touching post.

Recalling the heartbreaking moment she received the news of her father’s passing, Hina shared, “Around 4:45 pm Shalimar Garden Srinagar, I was busy shooting, a call came in, your father is no more they said… yes, it was 20th April 2021. This day three years today daddy,” accompanied by a broken red heart emoji.

Even after three months since his demise, Hina continues to share her feelings for her father on social media. In a poignant Instagram post, she reminisced about her father’s words, “Tumhaari khushi mai hi meri khushi,” expressing how much she misses his unwavering support and the twinkle in his eyes.

Hina’s father passed away due to a cardiac arrest while she was shooting for a music video in Kashmir, adding a layer of sorrow to her professional commitments.

Despite the personal loss, Hina remains dedicated to her work. She is gearing up for her debut in the Punjabi film industry with ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’, set to hit screens on May 10. The movie, starring Gippy Grewal and his son Shinda, promises to be a heartwarming family comedy, directed by Amarpreet GS Chhabra and written by Naresh Kathooria.

As Hina Khan navigates the delicate balance between her personal grief and professional commitments, her heartfelt tribute to her father resonates with many who have experienced similar loss. Through her candid expressions of love and longing, she reminds us of the enduring power of cherished memories.