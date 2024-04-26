Priyanka plays with daughter Malti on set, calls it ‘bring your baby to work day’

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a series of images featuring her daughter, Malti Marie, and herself from the sets of her upcoming project ‘Heads of State’.

The actress took to Instagram stories and shared two pictures, exemplifying both motherhood and professionalism.

In the first picture, Priyanka is seen laughing as little Malti sits on her lap, with other crew members visible around them.

The actress captioned the image: “Bring your baby to work day.”

Another image depicted Priyanka playing with her daughter, accompanied by love and an emotional emoji.

Priyanka is currently shooting ‘Heads of State’ in Nice, France.

The film also stars Idris Elba and John Cena. It is an action-comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller.