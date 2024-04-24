Technology new strategic arena of competition, driving geo-political powerplay: Army Chief

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Wednesday underscored the vital need of being self-reliant in warfighting platforms and systems besides achieving self-sufficiency in critical technologies through indigenous Research & Development.

The Army Chief said emergency procurement powers given by the Centre has helped the force to modernise itself.

General Pande was speaking at a seminar cum exhibition conducted by the Indian Army on the theme “Year of Technology Absorption – Empowering the Soldier”. The event was conducted by the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), on behalf of the Indian Army in Manekshaw Centre here.

“Emergency procurement powers given by the government over four tranches has helped us to modernise ourselves with contracts worth at Rs 18,000 crore signed under it. These equipments are now being used on the border,” General Pande said.

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) emphasised that the Technology has emerged as the new strategic arena of competition which drives geo-political powerplay.

General Pande also said that technology is being leveraged for weaponisation of varied domains, ranging from Information to Supply Chains. Citing examples from recent conflicts, he mentioned that disruptive and dual use technologies are proliferating at unprecedented scale and transforming the Character of Modern Wars.

He mentioned that a suite of digital technologies encompassing Electronic Warfare, Micro-electronics, Drones, Precision Attack Systems, Loiter Munitions and Star-link Terminals are challenging traditional force multipliers.

He said given the impact of technologies like Artificial Intelligence, cyber, big data analytics and electronic warfare, the salience of the cognitive domain is increasing manifold in the restructuring and reorganisation of the force.

The Army Chief said towards improving mobility and protection, procurements include Light Strike Vehicle, Light Specialist Vehicles and Bullet Proof Jackets.

“We have Swarm Drones, Loiter Munitions, and new Artillery platforms such as 155mm MGS, TGS, K9 Vajra, and ATAGS for target acquisition and precision fires. New-generation Munitions include 155mm Terminally Guided Munition and Canister Launched Munition,” he added.

“Night fighting capability of Indian troops is being enhanced through night vision devices and communication systems are also being improved,” he said.

The COAS reiterated the commitment of the Indian Army to continue its pursuit towards transitioning into a modern, agile, adaptive and technology enabled future ready force. He urged all stakeholders, the Services, Industry Partners, Start-Ups, Research & Development institutions, Academia and Policy Makers to synergise their efforts and develop a vibrant national defence eco-system.