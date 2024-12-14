Party with a purpose

The eagerly anticipated winter carnival at GD Birla Centre for Education in Kolkata has always been a celebration known for its perfect balance of purpose and festivity.

This year, GD Birla Centre for Education hosted its much-awaited ‘Winter Carnival 2.0’ to celebrate the immense contributions of retired teachers, as well as students, parents and alumni, all held within a day filled with fun and festivities on 7 December.

This daylong heartwarming event therefore became a delightful blend of exciting games, competitions, food stalls and entertainment, all created to ensure that the attendees, especially the retired teachers, relished their well-earned moments of joy and appreciation. The highlight of the day was the special recognition and felicitation ceremony for retired teachers, the ones who have shaped the institution with their dedication, passion and guidance.

Shraddha Oza, the ECA coordinator of the Ashok Hall Group of Schools, said, “I believe with academics, a lot of other skills need to be developed. Therefore, when these carnivals are organised, they are basically not only just for fun; they give a sense of responsibility to the students, like organisational skills and team building. The money that they earn through the carnival goes to an NGO. Hence the sense of sharing and helping also develops in the students. This is something that is both fun and lets them build other skills; hence, such carnivals are helpful. Because of my position, I very well understand that these activities and events foster a positive environment where students learn to embrace acceptance, love, sharing and caring.”

This year’s carnival was its green initiative, emphasising the institution’s commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness. The prizes won by the participants were fresh potted plants. The carnival also turned out to be an opportunity to support a noble cause, with GD Birla Centre for Education sponsoring 40 less privileged children from the NGO, ‘Shoishob’. Such holistic deeds reflect the institution’s deep-rooted belief in community welfare and the importance of giving back, especially during this season of care and compassion.

Moreover, the event served as a wonderful platform to promote local businesses from among the parents and alumni. Several stalls and booths were set up, offering everything from handmade goods to unique culinary experiences. This collaboration not only strengthened community bonds but also supported the entrepreneurial spirit of the school’s extended family.

In line with its forward-thinking approach, the carnival focused on viable career options for students, particularly highlighting paths away from conventional career stereotypes. The ‘Nukkad Natak’ performed by the middle and senior school students showcased the same. The ramp walk by the parent-children duo was a major attraction, but what stole the show was the ‘Mystic Den’, a fun and scary trip through a spooky house.

Craig Anthony Lucas, the principal of the institution, in a conversation with The Statesman, said, “Life has its share of challenges, so taking time for celebration is important. An annual event like this brings everyone together for enjoyment without impacting academics. This celebration has supported small-scale entrepreneurship, promoted environmental awareness, and even helped students to explore their talents other than academics and parents to make a shift in their perspectives.”

“Now when the parents see the actors and actresses coming in, they see the kind of fanfare they have created and realise that this could also be a calling. Therefore, many who may not be so academically inclined, but they have talents in other fields, can pursue their passion. This was one of the angels of this carnival”, he added.

Along with the parents, students, teachers and other guests who added sparkle to the festivities, Tollywood stars Adrit, Neel, Parijat and Shyamopti took the stage, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

While having their utmost fun at the carnival, two students also added their experience. They said, “As twelfth graders, with crucial exams on the horizon, we still wait for this event every year. The school doesn’t miss out on anything. It provides an unforgettable experience with delicious food, exciting games and attractions, and special guest appearances.”

The event was filled with joy, laughter and a sense of togetherness. With games, entertainment and an inclusive atmosphere, ‘Winter Carnival 2.0’ succeeded in bringing people together, building stronger ties within the school community, and reaffirming the institute’s commitment to nurturing both the academic and social development of its students.