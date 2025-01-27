‘Global investing is not just a diversification strategy, but a key to unlocking lasting wealth’

Bharat Chamber Ladies Forum, jointly with Bharat Chamber of Commerce, organised an interactive session on ‘Investing Globally Amidst Volatility and Uncertainties’ recently. The session was addressed by Ratna Kakkar, international banker and wealth manager, and moderated by Naresh Pachisia, senior vice president of the Chamber.

In her address, Kakkar highlighted the importance of strategic investment and effective ways to reduce risk. She emphasised that during periods of sharp market downswing, it is crucial not to panic. Instead, she advised investors to consult financial advisors, refrain from withdrawing from the market, and focus on protecting their assets. Smt. Kakkar also stressed the need for investors to explore opportunities for recovering losses, reminding them that a disciplined, long-term approach can help navigate market fluctuations successfully.

Advertisement

To safeguard investments, Kakkar underscored the importance of adopting diversification and hedging strategies to mitigate risks. She explained that distributing investments across equities, bonds, real estate and commodities helps minimise portfolio volatility. She further encouraged exploring alternative strategies, such as cryptocurrencies, private equity, and sustainable assets, as effective protective measures. Additionally, she highlighted the growing appeal of impact investing, a new alternative investment strategy that integrates positive social and environmental outcomes with financial returns, offering both risk mitigation and long-term growth potential.

Advertisement

Earlier in his opening observations, Naresh Pachisia highlighted significant changes in investment behaviour during the Covid-19 pandemic. He noted that, despite the initial sharp decline in the Nifty, the period saw a surge in investment activity as people, confined to their homes, explored new avenues for income generation, leading to a record recovery in the Nifty. While the past two years have offered a favourable investment environment, Pachisia expressed concern about the potential impact of changing GDP projections on market stability and cautioned against irrational decision-making, urging a balanced, well-informed approach to navigate the evolving economic challenges.

In her welcome address, Renuka Shah, chairperson, Bharat Chamber Ladies Forum, emphasised the importance of global investing for diversification and wealth creation amid increasing market volatility. She outlined the impact of global and domestic challenges, including economic uncertainties, policy shifts, and technological advances, on financial markets. Acknowledging the complexities of capital outflows and currency fluctuations, Shah stressed the need for proactive strategies to navigate these challenges and expressed optimism about identifying balanced solutions to tackle current obstacles and capitalise on emerging opportunities.